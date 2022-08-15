Located – Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Last Seen In The Midland Area

UPDATE:

Investigators advise that the missing person has returned home safe, shortly before 2 p.m. August 15, 2022. Family and officers wish to thank those community members and media partners who assisted in this search.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are seeking the assistance of the public in their search to find an 11-year-old boy reported missing from his Galloway Boulevard, Midland residence.

Frankie Wynne, age 11 years, was last observed leaving his residence on foot by family members at 9:30 p.m. August 14, 2022, and was reported missing to police after he failed to return home at 5:10 a.m. August 15, 2022.

Wynne is described as being an 11-year-old First Nations male, 121 cm tall, 36 kg in weight, thin build, straight brown hair, brown eyes, scar on left knee, wearing a black hoodie, grey shorts with a green line.

He is known to frequent the Midland / Penetanguishene area and possibly Christian Island.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.