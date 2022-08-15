Huntsville OPP Find Impaired Driver At RIDE Check On Hwy. 60

Huntsville OPP responded to 282 calls for service from Monday August 08, 2022, to Sunday August 14, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement

Eighty-eight investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Three, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Impaired Investigations

On August 12, 2022, a vehicle was stopped in a R.I.D.E. lane set up on Highway 60 in the Huntsville. An officer detected an odour of alcohol coming from the driver. As a result of the investigation, Jacob Perry (38 years of age) of Cobalt, Ontario was charged with Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 04, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Domestic Violence

Detachment members investigated six domestic disputes the past week.

One accused has been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm. The accused is scheduled to appear on October 04, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Motor Vehicle Collisions

Three motor vehicle collisions were investigated the past week. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions ie: construction, weather, volume of traffic.