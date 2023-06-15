Miscommunication Results In Heavy Police Presence At Huntsville Hospital

This morning, Huntsville OPP temporarily blocked access to the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) on Frank Miller Drive as part of its investigation of a 911 call expressing concern of a person who may have had a weapon (firearm).

The OPP has concluded its investigation and determined there was no threat to public safety.

“We appreciate the timely response of Huntsville OPP and diligence to investigate what they have reported to be a miscommunication,” says President and CEO Cheryl Harrison. “I want to assure patients and their families and our team members that there was no threat inside the building at any time and no impact on patient or staff safety.”