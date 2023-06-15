Huntsville Festival of the Arts Announces 2023-24 Fall/Winter Shows

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is pleased to announce the 2023-2024 Fall/Winter Concert Lineup. The season features incredible award winning artists at both Deerhurst Resort and the Algonquin Theatre. Tickets for HfA members will open on June 15th and be released for sale to the general public starting on July 15th at 10am. This year’s programming features a diverse range of musical and theatrical performances at both the Algonquin Theatre and Deerhust Resort.

The season kicks off with an epic performance at the Deerhurst Resort by Canadian rock-music legend Burton Cummings on October 12th. Few artists have achieved the level of public success and critical acclaim that Burton Cummings enjoys in a dazzling career spanning more than forty years. Burton’s voice has been rated among the finest in rock history.

Following this, on October 20th at Algonquin Theatre, Evalyn Parry will take audiences on an uncommon theatrical and music journey in Spin, her tour-de-force performance celebrating the Bicycle. One part documentary and another part musical activism, Spin is inspired in part by the incredible true tale of Annie Londonderry, the first woman to ride around the world on a bicycle in 1895.

Huntsville favourite Hawksley Workman returns on October 26th to the Algonquin Theatre to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of his certified Gold Record “Lover/Fighter”. In celebration of the record that had a #1 hit song in France and was toured all over the world, Hawksely Workman and his band will be performing some select shows in Ontario this fall.

On November 11th, multi-platinum, iconic Canadian County Music artist Dean Brody rocks Deerhust Resort. A passionate storyteller and unmatched lyricist, Dean has risen and continues to remain at the top of the Canadian country landscape with an impressive 34 Top-10 singles (including 8 #1’s), 18 CCMA Awards, 2 JUNOs, more than 425+ million global streams and numerous gold and platinum certified singles (including 1 triple platinum and 3 double platinum).

As part of HfA’s educational programming, Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia cleverly delivers the important messages of acceptance, understanding, and self-confidence in their performance of “It’s Okay To Be Different – Stories by Todd Parr” at Algonquin Theatre on November 20th. Elementary school students and families alike will enjoy this whimsical and heartfelt educational show. School bookings for grades pre k- 3 can be made by contacting HfA’s Director of Programs, Education & Outreach, Hannah Naiman at hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca.

The holiday season takes off with Susan Aglukark’s ᐅᐱᓐᓇᖅ – Upinnaq Christmas on December 1st at Algonquin Theatre. Aglukark is Canada’s first Inuk artist to win a Juno (4), a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for lifetime artistic achievement, and she is an officer of the Order of Canada, Susan will feature songs from her album Dreaming Of Home: a collection of uplifting contemporary seasonal favourites, a combination of traditional and contemporary music, sung in English and her mother tongue Inuktitut.

Following this, on December 15th, HfA continues the holiday spirit with A Ben Heppner Christmas: Featuring the Elmer Iseler Singers. Canada’s leading opera and concert singer, Ben Heppner is joined by one of the country’s premier chamber choirs, known for enchanting audiences with their rich harmonies for over forty years. (Stay tuned for more holiday programming, to be announced soon.)

The new year brings David Wilcox to the Deerhurst stage on January 18th. A superb entertainer, a master guitar player, and a great soulful singer, David Wilcox is a multi-award-winning legend who brings a blend of rock, blues, country ragtime and other roots styles.

Last but not least, on March 30th, fans of rock and reggae will not want to miss Big Sugar out at Deerhurst Resort. A must-see for fans of all ages!

“The theme of our off season programming is ‘Artistic in Nature’.” says Executive Director Dan Watson. “We live amongst such beautiful spaces here in Huntsville, and we aim to use the arts to celebrate the nature that surrounds us. In the coming weeks, we will be announcing more projects and events that do just that.”

Stay tuned for more concert announcements as well as HfA’s youth and fringe programming coming this fall.

