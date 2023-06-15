One Person Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Parry Sound

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Parry Sound Detachment is investigating after one person was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting incident in Parry Sound.

On June 15, 2023, shortly after 1:30 a.m., OPP responded to report of an individual in hospital who had sustained injury following an incident at a local hotel.

While investigators believe that this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public safety, the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the OPP’s West Parry Sound Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Updates will be provided when available.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.