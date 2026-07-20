Minor Injuries After Vehicle Fire On Hwy. 11 At Hwy. 60 Exit

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 60.

On Friday July 17, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Huntsville OPP received reports of a single motor vehicle that collided with the guard rail on Highway 11 Northbound at the exit for Highway 60.

The sole occupant was able to exit the vehicle before it caught on fire.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was assessed by ambulance. Huntsville Fire Department attended the scene, and there were lane closures while the fire was extinguished and debris was cleared from the highway.

The OPP reminds motorists to remain vigilant, avoid distractions while driving, and always drive according to road and traffic conditions.