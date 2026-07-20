OPP And CBSA Team Up For Commercial Vehicle Enforcement In Lansdowne

Members from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently participated in a three-day commercial vehicle enforcement initiative at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Port of Entry in Lansdowne, Ontario.

The joint operation brought together members of the OPP, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) with a shared goal of improving road safety and identifying unsafe commercial motor vehicles entering Ontario. During the three-day blitz, 293 commercial vehicles were stopped and inspected after clearing customs at the border. All drivers were subjected to Mandatory Alcohol Screening, and all were found to be compliant.

Enforcement officers conducted nine Level 1 inspections, 67 Level 2 inspections, and 12 Level 3 inspections. The operation resulted in the identification of 23 out-of-service defects, the removal of four plated vehicles from service, and the issuance of 44 Provincial Offence Notices for violations including major defects, false logs, hours-of-service infractions, dangerous goods violations, careless driving, distracted driving, and other Highway Traffic Act offences.

In addition to enforcement activities, the operation provided valuable Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) and Commercial Vehicle Driver Enforcement Program (CDEP) mentoring opportunities for participating officers.

Following the conclusion of the initiative, Southern Georgian Bay member, P/C Rolph was called back to the border to assist CBSA with an additional investigation. The subsequent inspection led to further enforcement action, including provincial offence notices and a Part III summons. Both the tractor and trailer involved were placed out of service due to significant safety defects.

The success of the operation was recognized by Ministry of Transportation officials, who highlighted the importance of collaboration among enforcement partners in removing unsafe vehicles and drivers from Ontario roads and strengthening relationships between agencies committed to public safety.

“Operations like these demonstrate the value of collaboration and the strength that comes from combining expertise and resources to keep our roadways safe,” said Ministry of Transportation representatives following the initiative.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP commends officers for their dedication to traffic safety and professionalism while representing the detachment during this significant enforcement initiative. The relationships established through the operation will also support future commercial vehicle enforcement efforts within the Southern Georgian Bay region.