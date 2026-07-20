Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation Surpasses $20M Fundraising Goal Years Ahead Of Schedule

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of donors across North Simcoe, the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation has surpassed the We See You: Inside and Out campaign’s original $20-million fundraising goal years ahead of schedule. To continue the powerful momentum and tangible impact the campaign has already seen, the Foundation is announcing a stretch goal of $35-million by 2029, maintaining the original campaign timeline.

Since the launch of We See You, donors have helped transform care at GBGH by bringing MRI and Mammography services to the hospital, investing in surgical technology, medical equipment and innovative tools that are already strengthening the patient experience. To date, approximately $14-million has already been invested in healthcare at GBGH, and an additional $10-million will be designated and ready for the proposed mental health building, once provincial approvals are received.

The new stretch goal will support additional priorities identified by the hospital, including a major modernization of the hospital pharmacy, laboratory renovations, expanded investment in critical equipment, and future opportunities that will bring additional health care services closer to home.

“This milestone belongs to our entire community,” said Perry Esler, interim CEO, GBGH Foundation. “Reaching $20-million ahead of schedule is an incredible expression of trust in our hospital and belief in the importance of local health care. Because of our donors, patients are already experiencing the impact of this campaign every day. The momentum we’ve created together gives us a unique opportunity to do even more for our community, while remaining ready to move forward on mental health as soon as approvals are received.”

Mental health continues to be a cornerstone of the We See You campaign. The Foundation remains committed to reserving $10-million for the community share of an acute mental health program, ensuring the hospital is prepared to act when provincial approvals are granted.

For donor Nancy Martin, supporting the campaign has been about investing in care that will benefit generations to come.

“When I first heard about the We See You campaign, I believed in what we could accomplish together,” said Martin. “Seeing the MRI and Mammography programs come to fruition is just so amazing. I know how many people will benefit from having these services at GBGH. It is a great reminder that every gift becomes something real for patients and their families. I’m grateful to be part of this community that steps up when needed, and I’m excited to see how much more we can achieve together.”

Since the campaign’s public launch, thousands of donors, volunteers, community organizations, businesses, municipalities, and health-care supporters have contributed to its success. Together, they have helped strengthen care for body, mind, and spirit while ensuring more patients have access to excellent care close to home. The campaign’s vision remains unchanged: transforming health care at GBGH and preparing the hospital for the future.

“One of the most inspiring aspects of this campaign has been seeing people from every corner of our region come together around a shared belief that local health care matters,” said Matthew Lawson, president & CEO, GBGH. “The campaign has already made a tremendous difference. Together, we’re building on that success so that patients, families, and staff can continue to benefit from world-class care, right here at GBGH.”

The We See You campaign will continue through 2029, with a total goal of $35-million and an ongoing focus on strengthening health care today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow. Information on the campaign can be found at WeSeeYouGBGH.ca.