Midland Resident Arrested After OPP Investigate Assault With A Weapon

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have made an arrest in relation to an assault with a weapon investigation that had occurred in the town of Midland over the weekend.

On Friday June 13, 2025, at approximately 11:13 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injured male requiring medical assistance after being assaulted by an individual with an edged weapon at a Yonge Street, Midland motel. Attending officers at approximately 11:18 p.m., located and took over first aid duties from bystanders tending to a male victim outside in the parking lot and after a brief investigation the suspect was located at the scene and arrested.

Uniform OPP investigators at the scene were assisted by members of the Detachment Major Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

Charged is Jayson PEARCE 26 years of Midland with the offence of Aggravated Assault contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

The membership of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment would like to thank the civilians who without hesitation selflessly assisted the 45 year old male victim of Midland who was transported by Simcoe County Paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the assault and later released.

Investigators would like to advise that they believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety but do remind all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.