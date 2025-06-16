All School Zones On District Roads Now Designated As Community Safety Zones

To improve safety around schools and support Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) enforcement, the District of Muskoka has updated and consolidated its School Zone and Community Safety Zone by-laws. As of March 2025, all School Zones on District roads are now also designated as Community Safety Zones.

This change strengthens the tools available to the OPP, who regularly patrol these areas, by allowing for increased penalties under the Highway Traffic Act, including doubled fines for speeding.

Key changes include:

Streamlined legislation: Seventeen separate by-laws (nine for School Zones and eight for Community Safety Zones) have been merged into two comprehensive by-laws.

A School Zone is a stretch of roadway identified under provincial legislation, often marked by flashing amber lights, crossing guards, speed signs, and high-visibility pavement markings. These features are designed to reduce risks for students, pedestrians and cyclists.

“By aligning all School Zones with Community Safety Zone designations, we’re making our roads safer for children and families,” said Mark Misko, Director, Engineering and Transportation. “This partnership with the OPP helps strengthen local enforcement while simplifying the by-law framework.”

New signage is being installed across Muskoka to reflect the updated designations.

For more details, including a list of designated locations, refer to Engineering and Public Works Report PW-3-2025-4.