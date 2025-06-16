Canadore Goes Global With Third Edition Of TEDx Talk

Canadore College is proud to announce that the full speaker lineup from TEDxCanadoreCollege 2024 is now available for public viewing online. Marking three years of independently organized TEDx events in Northern Ontario, Canadore College continues to lead in convening bold ideas and transformative dialogue from its home campus in North Bay.

Held on November 1, 2024, TEDxCanadoreCollege invited audiences to explore the theme Metaverse vs. Universe: Redefining Reality in a Digital Age. This year’s event reached 42.9 million people worldwide and brought together trailblazing thinkers who challenged audiences to consider how technology is reshaping identity, creativity, communication, and our collective future.

The 2024 speaker lineup featured global thought leaders:

Vincent John Vincent, co-inventor of Gesture Control technology and CEO of GestureTek Inc., demonstrated how natural interaction in virtual environments is essential to humanizing the Metaverse.

Larry O’Reilly, President of Duke International Entertainment Inc., delivered a powerful and personal message on “The Audacity of Hope”, drawing from his roots in North Bay and his experiences with world leaders and entertainment giants.

Bill Buxton, one of the world’s foremost experts in human-computer interaction, invited us to reflect critically on how technology shapes our world and what responsibility we bear in guiding its evolution.

TEDxCanadore would not be possible without the support of our organizers, volunteers, and the faculty and students from the Broadcast-Television program. We also thank the City of North Bay for it’s support of this event.

“We are committed to continuing the tradition of highlighting innovation and sparking meaningful conversations that can drive change, locally and globally,” said Dr. Christina DeRoche, Research Centre Manager and TEDxCanadoreCollege Curator.

The full talks from TEDxCanadoreCollege 2024 are now available for streaming:

Watch now on the TEDx YouTube Channel or visit canadorecollege.ca/tedx for more.

With planning already underway for the next edition, Canadore College looks forward to continuing its tradition of spotlighting stories and ideas that inspire action and create lasting impact.