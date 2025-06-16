Orillia OPP Have Charged Seven People With Impaired Over The Weekend

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged seven (7) individuals with impaired related charges in 72 hour span over weekend.
Officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP work tirelessly to improve the safety of their community and ensure the roads are safe from preventable dangers. Through active patrols, a strong partnership with our community (resulting in numerous public generated traffic complaints) and continued efforts through strategic programs; The Orillia OPP laid twenty-one (21) impaired related charges over this past Father’s Day weekend. This is a staggering and concerning number of charges that took place at all hours throughout the day. Orillia OPP officers worked tirelessly and diligently to keep our streets safe, and their efforts are shown through these incidents.
As a result, Derek Huxley; 36-year-old, from Barrie, ON. has been subsequently charged with:
- Operation while impaired by alcohol
- Dangerous Operation
Rohit Parajuli; 22-year-old, from North York, ON. has been subsequently charged with:
- Operation while impaired by alcohol
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration above 80
- Fail to surrender Insurance card
- Fail to carry permit in vehicle
- Novice Driver – Blood alcohol concentration above zero
Christopher Tinney; 48-year-old, from Orillia, ON. has been subsequently charged with:
- Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration above zero
Ginelle Hickey; 39-year-old, from Orillia, ON. has been subsequently charged with:
- Operation while impaired by alcohol
- Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration above 80
Scott Pike; 54-year-old, from Barrie, ON. has been subsequently charged with:
- Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration above 80
Justin Beaulieu; 36-year-old, from Orillia, ON. has been subsequently charged with:
- Failure or refusal to comply with demand
- Driving while under suspension
- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
Jacob Puskas; 24-year-old, from Barrie, ON. has been subsequently charged with:
- Failure to comply with a release order
- Escape Lawful Custody
- Failure or refusal to comply with demand
- Drive motor vehicle no permit
- Drive motor vehicle no licence
- Operate motor vehicle without insurance
- Drive motor vehicle no plates
All drivers charged with Impaired driving will have their drivers licence suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days. The Orillia OPP urges everyone to plan ahead and arrange for a safe ride home. Call a friend or call a cab. Remember that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.