Orillia OPP Have Charged Seven People With Impaired Over The Weekend

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged seven (7) individuals with impaired related charges in 72 hour span over weekend.

Officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP work tirelessly to improve the safety of their community and ensure the roads are safe from preventable dangers. Through active patrols, a strong partnership with our community (resulting in numerous public generated traffic complaints) and continued efforts through strategic programs; The Orillia OPP laid twenty-one (21) impaired related charges over this past Father’s Day weekend. This is a staggering and concerning number of charges that took place at all hours throughout the day. Orillia OPP officers worked tirelessly and diligently to keep our streets safe, and their efforts are shown through these incidents.

As a result, Derek Huxley; 36-year-old, from Barrie, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Dangerous Operation

Rohit Parajuli; 22-year-old, from North York, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration above 80

Fail to surrender Insurance card

Fail to carry permit in vehicle

Novice Driver – Blood alcohol concentration above zero

Christopher Tinney; 48-year-old, from Orillia, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration above zero

Ginelle Hickey; 39-year-old, from Orillia, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration above 80

Scott Pike; 54-year-old, from Barrie, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration above 80

Justin Beaulieu; 36-year-old, from Orillia, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Driving while under suspension

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Jacob Puskas; 24-year-old, from Barrie, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Failure to comply with a release order

Escape Lawful Custody

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Drive motor vehicle no permit

Drive motor vehicle no licence

Operate motor vehicle without insurance

Drive motor vehicle no plates

All drivers charged with Impaired driving will have their drivers licence suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days. The Orillia OPP urges everyone to plan ahead and arrange for a safe ride home. Call a friend or call a cab. Remember that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.