Calcium Chloride Application Program Begins Week Of June 16 In Lake Of Bays

Please be advised that the Township of Lake of Bays will begin applying Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) to area roads during the week of June 16, 2025. This annual Calcium Chloride Application Program will cover approximately 100km of Township maintained gravel roads.

The application of CaCl2 serves as a vital component in binding gravel together, resulting in a more durable driving surface. This improved surface reduces gravel separation and minimizes the creation of dust.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution while driving on freshly Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) treated roads and drive with care when approaching our application crews.

The Township’s Public Works Department appreciates your cooperation and remains committed to maintaining safe roads for our community. Thank you for your cooperation.

For more information, contact:

Public Works Department

705-635-2851

Email Public Works Department