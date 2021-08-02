Michelin Is Increasing The Price On Some Tires

Michelin North America, has announced price increases up to 8% on select MICHELIN, BFGOODRICH and UNIROYAL passenger and light truck replacement tires, up to 4% on motorcycle tires, and up to 14% on both on- and off-road commercial tire offers due to market dynamics.

Michelin says these increases will be effective Sept. 1 in the United States and Canada. These updated prices will come into effect for orders invoiced starting on Sept. 1, 2021.

Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio. Details will be presented to dealers, fleets, end-users and commercial equipment manufacturers by Aug. 16 with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.