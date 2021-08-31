McDonald’s Spicy Nuggets Officially Available In Canada After Huge Anticipation

Good things come to those who wait, and Canada’s time has finally come! Beginning today, Spicy Chicken McNuggets are available nationwide at participating McDonald’s restaurants, for a limited time.

“When our US counterparts launched Spicy McNuggets last September, there was huge buzz with Canadians asking when they would be launching in Canada,” says Rebecca Smart, Director, Brand Strategy, McDonald’s Canada. “We are very excited to offer Spicy McNuggets as a limited-time offer, tapping into the growing interest for spicy flavours, and giving Canadians another way to enjoy our iconic Chicken McNuggets.”

Spicy Chicken McNuggets® are made with 100% seasoned chicken breast and breaded with a spicy habanero heat. And, Canadians can make them even hotter with the limited-time Spicy Buffalo Dipping Sauce. A tangy twist on a classic, the introduction of Spicy Chicken McNuggets marks the iconic menu item’s first flavour innovation since it was introduced to Canadians in 1984.

