Suspected Human Remains Located Following Structure Fire In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a structure fire on First Street South Gravenhurst, where suspected human remains were located.

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 2:34 a.m., officers, along with all Gravenhurst fire stations and Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a structure fire at a multi-unit complex on First Street South in Gravenhurst.

OPP say suspected human remains were later located in the structure.

One occupant has been reported outstanding. All other occupants have been safely accounted for.

The identity of the victim will be withheld pending a post-mortem examination at the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

A section of First Street South, between Bishop Street and Veterans Way, remains closed for the investigation.

The Bracebridge Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the Office of the Fire Marshal, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

