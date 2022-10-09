McCain Releases Streetwear Collection With Insulated Pockets for Its New Breakfast Pockets

Teens today have way too much on their plate. Between school, friends, and their phones, getting a hot, delicious breakfast is basically impossible.

So McCain has introduced a new addition to their Pockets family—Breakfast Pockets. With only a 90-second prep time, Breakfast Pockets were created for on-the-go teens who need a quick bite to start their day. Packed with real eggs, cheese, and bacon, their deliciousness is at its max when served hot.

To keep these pocket-sized bites of breakfast-y goodness toasty warm—and to keep students fueled on the go—McCain is releasing the Breakfast Pockets Pockets Collection.

The Breakfast Pockets Pockets Collection has, you guessed it, insulated pockets, designed to the exact specifications of the new Breakfast Pockets. The clothing line consists of three streetwear-inspired garments—a chore jacket, hoodie, and cargo pants. The unisex designs are outfitted with various insulated food-safe pockets to keep Breakfast Pockets warm and snug. So many pockets. So much fashion.

You can check out the official Breakfast Pockets Pockets Collection launch video here .

The collection was designed by award-winning, Toronto-based designer Hayley Elsaesser. Known for drawing inspiration from popular culture and childhood nostalgia, Hayley designed the breakfast-inspired collection to not only keep Breakfast Pockets hot, but look like fire too. Everything from the garment choices, to the materials, to the Y2K-style patches, was inspired by of-the-moment fashion trends.

“The branded merch trend is so big right now, and we saw a great opportunity to have some fun with it. We worked with the incredible Canadian designer Hayley Elsaesser to create a line that’s a little ridiculous but very functional—and on point with current trends.” says Matt Kohler, Managing Director, Canada Retail – McCain Foods. “With their 90-second prep time, our Breakfast Pockets are a convenient and delicious choice for teens to start the day. But we wanted to up the convenience factor even more. That’s how the Breakfast Pockets Pockets Collection was born.”

The limited-edition capsule collection is available for pre-order starting today at www.pocketspockets.ca . Prices range from $60 to $80 per item.