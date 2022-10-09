Funding Boost To Renovate Community Centre In Kearney

The Ontario government is providing $1 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to the Town of Kearney to renovate its community centre. This investment in local infrastructure will help boost economic growth, improve quality of life and build a strong, healthy Northeastern Ontario.

“Our government is enhancing local infrastructure to promote healthier and more vibrant communities with a higher quality of life for residents,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development. “We are pleased to make this investment to renovate the Kearney Community Centre as it is integral to the economic development of the town.”

The Kearney Community Centre is the town’s primary gathering and event space, and is also home to the public library and local seniors group. This project includes repairing the roof, replacing the HVAC system, remodelling and renovating the kitchen, gym, stage and washrooms, as well as ensuring the communal areas meet current accessibility standards and building codes.

“Community centres play a vital role in offering services that keep families connected and active,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “I am grateful to the NOHFC and Minister Rickford for this funding and for their continued investment in communities across Parry Sound-Muskoka.”

“The Kearney Community Centre is the heart and soul of our town,” said Carol Ballantyne, Mayor, Town of Kearney. “With the closure of public buildings and places due to the COVID pandemic, Kearney Council focused on the issues with the heating and cooling system, plumbing, electrical, leaking roof, etc. that have inundated our building in recent years. This funding from NOHFC will make it possible to complete renovations that will enhance these needed improvements and upgrades so that we may offer our community a vibrant, safe and accessible public space for community events, festivals and celebrations for years to come.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $559 million in 4,748 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.82 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 7,500 jobs.