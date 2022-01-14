Male Wanted In The United States Arrested In Armour Township

An individual, wanted on criminal charges in the United States, has been arrested in Armour Township near Burk’s Falls.

On December 31, 2021 at 7 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a disturbance at a home on Chetwynd Road.

An individual was arrested to prevent a further breach of the peace and for resisting arrest.

The accused was held for a bail hearing on January 1, 2022 and was then released from custody on a release order.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had provided a false name, was illegally in Canada, was wanted in the United States and was illegally in possession of firearms.

On January 8, 2022 under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), working in collaboration with the Toronto Police Fugitive Squad, the Almaguin Highlands Detachment Crime Unit and North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), arrested and charged Igor Kovmlikov, 54-years-of-age from Armour Township with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Obstruct peace officer – two counts

· Resist Peace officer

· Obstruct Justice

· Careless storage of firearm

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

OPP also executed an immigration warrant and released the accused to the Toronto Police Service Fugitive Squad.

The accused was to appear by video before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 13, 2022 in Sundridge, Ontario.