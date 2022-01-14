Very Cold Wind Chill Values Beginning Friday Morning

Extreme cold warning issued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Very cold wind chill values developing this evening.

Temperatures are forecast to rapidly fall through the day today. As a result, by this evening, wind chill values near minus 35 are expected to develop.

As temperatures fall even further tonight, even lower wind chill values near minus 40 are possible into early Saturday morning.

After moderating somewhat Saturday afternoon as winds ease, extreme cold wind chill values to minus 35 may return for some areas Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

As temperatures rapidly fall this morning, wind chill values near minus 35 are forecast to develop. These extreme cold wind chills will persist through much of the day.

Extreme cold warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Even colder wind chill values near minus 40 can be expected tonight into early Saturday morning as temperatures fall to near minus 30 degrees Celsius.

While wind chill values will moderate Saturday afternoon as winds ease, extreme cold wind chill values near minus 35 are forecast to return Saturday night into Sunday morning.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warning issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Caledon,

Mississauga – Brampton,

Halton Hills – Milton,

Current details:

Very cold wind chill values developing tonight into Saturday morning.

After temperatures rapidly fall through the day today, wind chill values near minus 30 are forecast to develop overnight.

A reprieve from extreme cold conditions is expected to begin Saturday morning.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warning issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Current details:

Very cold wind chill values developing this evening.

Temperatures are forecast to rapidly fall through the day today. As a result, by this evening wind chill values near minus 30 are forecast to develop.

As temperatures fall even lower tonight, even colder wind chill values near minus 35 are likely into early Saturday morning.

After moderating somewhat Saturday afternoon as winds ease, extreme cold wind chill values to minus 30 may return for a few areas Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.