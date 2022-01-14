Driver Charged For Going 103km/h In A Posted 50kmh/h Zone

An officer from the Huronia West OPP stopped a high speed commercial motor vehicle on Highway 93 in Orr Lake.

On Thursday January 13, 2022 at 12:21 p.m., an officer from the OPP Huronia West Detachment was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 93 in the area of Orr Lake, due to concerns from the public about speeding vehicles in the area.

The officer observed the tractor-trailer combination travelling at an excessive rate of speed going southbound, receiving a speed reading of 103km/h.

The area is a posted 50kmh/h speed zone.

The driver, a 31 year old from Tamworth, was charged with Stunt Driving.

The driver received an immediate 30 day driver’s license suspension and the tractor was impounded for 14 days.