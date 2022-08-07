Male Wanted For Attempt Murder In Stayner Arrested By Bracebridge OPP

The Huronia West OPP have arrested the wanted suspect involved in an attempt murder investigation within Stayner, Township of Clearview.

On July 31, 2022, just before 2 p.m., OPP officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at an address in Stayner. Officers located a female suffering from serious injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted and then stabbed.It was reported that the male may have done some odd jobs around the home of the female victim.

The female was able to crawl outside to her driveway to get help. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later air-lifted to a trauma centre.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Michael Zaakir, 31-years-old from Wasaga Beach on the following charges:

· Attempt to commit murder

· Aggravated sexual assault

· Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

· Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm – two counts

· Theft of motor vehicle (the male stole her white truck)

On the evening of Friday August 5, 2022, with the assistance of Bracebridge OPP, members of the Huronia West OPP arrested Michael Zaakir without incident.

He was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody. Police would like to thank the public for the tips received which assisted in locating the accused.