In May 2022, the Town of Bracebridge awarded Contract 2022-TOB-T-001 Trethewey’s Falls Bridge and Peterson Bridge Rehabilitation to McPherson-Andrews Contracting Limited.

D.M. Wills Associates Limited, consulting engineers, inspected the bridges following the 2019 spring flood and during the summer of 2020. The inspections recommended that bridge abutment protection measures and the replacement of various bridge elements be completed in order to protect the structures from future flood damage and keep them in a good state of repair.

The Trethewey’s Falls Bridge, located at 1071 Trethewey’s Falls Road, spans over the south branch of the Muskoka River approximately 0.5 km north of Highway 118 East. Construction will occur for approximately six (6) weeks beginning on or about August 8, 2022. The bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic for approximately three (3) weeks beginning on or about August 22, 2022 while the work is being completed. A media update will be provided in advanced to confirm the actual date of closure. Emergency services and pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained during the entire construction period.

The Peterson Bridge, located at 1078 Old Victoria Road, passes over the Black River approximately 0.7 km south of the Village of Vankoughnet. Construction will proceed for approximately six (6) weeks beginning on or about August 8, 2022. Emergency services as well as vehicular and pedestrian access will be maintained during the entire construction period.

The Town is committed to maintaining safe and orderly work sites. While noise, heavy equipment and temporary closures are intrusive, they are common elements of bridge rehabilitation projects. The Town appreciates the public’s patience while it works to upgrade the infrastructure.