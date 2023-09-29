Male Taken To Hospital After Vehicle Hits Building In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a motor vehicle collision at a local business near Monarch Drive and Highway 12.

On September 28, 2023, shortly before 12:00 noon., Orillia OPP, along with Orillia Fire, County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle collision where a passenger vehicle was reported to have struck a building causing damage to it. An Orillia man was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.