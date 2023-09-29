Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Machar Township

A driver has been charged with impaired driving after police responded to a motor vehicle collision.

On September 27, 2023, shortly after 4 p.m., members from the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Eagle Lake Road in Machar Township.

No person had been injured and while police were speaking with the driver, it was determined that the driver had consumed an alcoholic beverage.

As a result of the investigation, Norma CARTER, 50 years-of-age, from Thornhill, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 12, 2023, in Sundridge, Ontario.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.