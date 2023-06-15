Male Found Deceased In Wooded Area Of Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a death in City of Orillia.

On June 14, 2023, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedic Service and City of Orillia Fire, were dispatched to a wooded area on West street south for a report of an unresponsive male. Male was pronounced deceased at scene. The Orillia OPP Crime Unit are continuing the investigation with the assistance of The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

The deceased has been identified as a 40-year-old male. The cause of death is to be determined pending a postmortem. Investigators do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information that may be helpful, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.