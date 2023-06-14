Cash Stolen After Break And Enter To Huntsville Business

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break and enter to a commercial business in Huntsville that occurred overnight June 13, 2023.

On June 14, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Huntsville Detachment of the OPP was contacted by a member of the public reporting a broken window to a local bakery on King William St in Huntsville. Officers began an investigation and discovered the business had been broken into and a quantity of cash was stolen.

A message from the business:

The Harriss Family would like to thank all our loyal customers, friends, and loving community for your support today. Sometime last night, we had an unfortunate event strike our small family business. There was a break in at our Huntsville location and we are so sad to see members of our society sink so low. We are at a loss of words but will overcome this as soon as possible. Police have been working so diligently with us and providing all the assistance possible. Safety measures have been implemented. Thank you for the kind words and encouragement. We will be open tomorrow to serve our community the best we can offer

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the OPP and the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) attended the scene and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1(888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.