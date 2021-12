Canada Post and Huntsville OPP are investigating after mailboxes were damaged and mail was stolen at the community mailboxes located at Muskoka River Rd and Stephenson Rd 2 E.

Residents are asked to check their security cameras or dash cams for the images of the suspects, and their vehicle.

Click Here to report a damaged or vandalized mailbox.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.