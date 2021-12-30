Driver Charged For Going 124km/h In A 60km/h Zone

Another stunt driver removed from County of Simcoe roads.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they were conducting radar enforcement in Waverley on Wednesday.
A 28-year-old driver was clocked at 124km/h in a 60km/h zone on the east side of Waverley. Southern Georgian Bay OPP issued an automatic roadside 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impound.
The Driver also faces a court date, tow fees, insurance and court costs.
Learn more about the consequences of dangerous driving: https://www.ontario.ca/page/speeding-and-aggressive-driving