Long List Of Charges After Orillia OPP Arrest Wanted Man

Provincial Police in Orillia have arrested and charged an individual who was wanted from an incident on January 29, 2021, in Fesserton, Ontario.

On January 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., an officer conducted a vehicle stop in the driveway of a home on Highway 12, Fesserton. After a brief investigation, the officer attempted to arrest a passenger who resisted, assaulted the officer and fled into the home, yelling that he had a weapon and a hostage. The suspect then jumped out the window and fled behind the home where it was believed that he re-entered into the basement area. Numerous officers, including members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) attended as it was believed that the male was still in the area. The building was searched and the male was not located at that time.

On January 30, 2021, shortly after 8:00 p.m., an officer was on patrol in Fesserton and observed an unoccupied, running vehicle in front of the home that the suspect from the previous occurrence was believed to be staying. Additional officers attended and it was discovered that the suspect was currently in the home. The officers located and arrested the male who, again resisted arrest, assaulted an officer in an attempt to escape and caused damage to a police cruiser.

As a result of the initial occurrence, Alex Daka, age 38, of Severn Township, has been charged with:

Two counts of failure to comply with release order

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assault with a weapon

Forcible confinement

Failure to comply with probation order

Escape lawful custody

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

In addition, as a result of the second incident, the accused has been charged with:

Assault a peace officer

Disarming a peace officer

Three counts of mischief – destroys or damages property

Two counts of failure to comply with release order

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was held in custody and is set to appear next on February 03, 2021 via video link for court.