Drugs Found During Traffic Stop On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP said they arrested and charged a vehicle driver with possession of Methamphetamine following a vehicle stop Oro-Medonte.

On January 29, 2021, shortly before 8:00 p.m., an officer was patrolling on Highway 11 near Line 12, Oro-Medonte. The officer observed a traffic violation and subsequently stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The officer observed open cannabis in the front seat and upon further investigation, a quantity of, what is believed to be, Methamphetamine was located.

The driver, Tomo Stevic, age 41, of Etobicoke, was arrested and has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance – Methamphetamine.

The accused was released and is set to appear on March 03, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.