Local Sports And Recreation Facilities Get Funding Boost

The Ontario government is providing close to $46 million to support 186 municipalities, Indigenous communities, and non-profit sport and recreation organizations including four organizations in Parry Sound – Muskoka. This funding is a part of the Community Building Fund’s Capital stream, administered by the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Under this program, organizations are eligible to receive grants up to $500,000 to help complete much-needed renovations, retrofits, and rehabilitation of sports and recreation facilities to meet the COVID-19 public health requirements. The funding can be used to cover construction or renovation expenses, such as materials, labour, large-scale fixed equipment installation or replacement costs, and developmental and project management costs.

In Parry Sound-Muskoka, the local recipients of the funding are as follows:

The Township of Lake of Bays is receiving $500,000 over 12 months to upgrade the refrigeration system in the community centre to be more efficient and environmentally-friendly, which will extend the life of the facility.

The Township of Strong is receiving $500,000 over 12 months to address a community need by replacing the rink floor and dasher boards to improve the safety of the arena.

The Town of Parry Sound is receiving $240,000 over 12 months to replace seven heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units in the community centre to improve air quality and circulation.

The Bracebridge Senior Citizens Centennial Club is receiving $32,100 over six months to help respond to the public health requirements by installing an air exchanger system that will improve ventilation and air circulation, making the building safer for all.

“Local recreation facilities are important parts of our communities and these facilities have faced a number of challenges since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller. “These grants will provide municipalities and not-for-profit organizations with crucial funding so they can adapt to the pressures of the pandemic and continue to contribute to the wellbeing of our communities.”

The Community Building Fund will help strengthen communities by addressing local community needs such as extending the life and maximizing the use of existing facilities, while also supporting organizations as they respond to the public health requirements. By funding community-based projects and activities, our municipalities and community organizations will be able to help people reconnect safely with vital programs and services, and with one another.

“Since its launch, Ontario has provided 834 Community Building Fund grants to community organizations, municipalities, Indigenous communities and non-profit sport and recreation organizations – enhancing the quality of life for people across the province and supporting local jobs,” said Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod.