Home Invasion And Abduction In Wasaga Beach Has OPP Searching

The Huronia West OPP are currently investigating a home invasion and abduction, and are asking for public assistance.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 8:32 p.m., Huronia West OPP responded to a report of an abduction from a residence on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach.

Upon arrival officers learned that a 37-year-old female had been abducted from her residence by three males.

The victim is Elnaz Hajtamiri (also goes by the surname Tamiri). She is 37-years old, 160-cms (5’3″) tall, slim build, with shoulder-length black hair. (Photo attached)

The suspects are described as three black males. No further description at this time. They fled in a vehicle described as a white sport utility vehicle (SUV).

An investigation has commenced by members of the Huronia West OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

There are concerns for the victim’s safety. The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach if located. Contact 9-1-1. If you have any information please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.