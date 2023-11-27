Local Business Renews $25,000 Pledge To OSMH For Giving Tuesday

Orillia Home Hardware Building Centre will once again be supporting Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation with a $25,000 pledge towards the Giving Tuesday Campaign.

The world’s largest generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, is taking place tomorrow- November 28, 2023. Now in its 11th year, Giving Tuesday encourages people to uplift and transform their communities through giving.

Orillia’s Home Hardware co-owners, Will Ecklund, Chris Locke, and Kirk Maclean, have renewed their pledge of $25,000 to match this year’s Giving Tuesday donations to the Hospital. This is the second year in a row that Orillia Home Hardware is encouraging the community to support regional healthcare services at OSMH.

“The owners of Orillia Home Hardware are such incredible champions for our community,” said Joanna Gray, Director of Major Gifts and Campaigns at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation. “We are so grateful to once again have their support as we raise money for crucial equipment upgrades and replacements.”

In 2022, the OSMH Foundation had its most impactful Giving Tuesday campaign and raised over $65,000 to make crucial equipment upgrades, including five new sleeper chairs and five heart monitors.

This year, the OSMH Foundation is raising funds for the areas of greatest need at our Hospital.

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital sees approximately 55,000 patients a year. It is important to have working, up to date equipment to better serve the growing community. Clinical equipment is not funded directly through the ministry and instead relies on Hospitals to save, plan, and fundraise for equipment replacements.

As part of OSMH’s integrated corporate planning, the Hospital follows a streamlined process to collaboratively assess the greatest needs within the organization and prioritize these needs accordingly. This ensures a fulsome and collaborative approach as well as alignment of resources to the areas of the Hospital that have the greatest need for replacement.

These efforts are to ensure the Hospital has the resources required to provide excellent and compassionate care while planning for the long-range growth of our community.

“Our community deserves to have excellent healthcare services readily available to them when they need it most”, Gray said. “Supporting our Giving Tuesday campaign is a way that each of us can make an impact.”

Donations to OSMH Giving Tuesday campaign can be made online, in person at the Soldiers’ Foundation office, and by calling 705-325-6464. Orillia’s Home Hardware will also be collecting cash donations at their tills on Giving Tuesday.