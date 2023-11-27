Preparing For Winter Storms And Blizzards In Lake Of Bays

Staying proactive and prepared before a winter storm is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your property during the winter season. Here are some recommendations:

Emergency Supplies: Ensure an ample supply of necessities, including water, ready-to-eat food, heating fuel, blankets, and a first aid kit.

Vehicle Preparedness: Equip your vehicles with winter tires and an emergency kit that includes blankets, flashlights, and sustenance.

Communication Plan: Establish a family communication plan, share emergency contacts and maintain charged mobile devices.

Stay Informed: Stay abreast of weather forecasts and local emergency alerts, remaining vigilant to changing conditions.

When a winter storm hits, stay indoors. If you must go outside, dress for the weather. Outer clothing should be tightly woven and water-repellent. Wear mittens—they are warmer than gloves—and a hat, as a large portion of body heat is lost through the head. The jacket should have a hood.

If your car gets stuck in a blizzard or snowstorm, remain calm and stay in your car. Allow fresh air in your car by opening the window slightly on the sheltered side – away from the wind. You can run the car engine for about 10 minutes every half-hour if the exhaust system is working well. Beware of exhaust fumes and check the exhaust pipe periodically to make sure it is not blocked with snow. Remember: you can’t smell potentially fatal carbon monoxide fumes.

For a guide on preparing before a storm and what to do during one, visit: Get Prepared – Severe Storms