First Significant Snow Squalls Of The Season This Afternoon Through Tuesday

Snow squall warning continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Current details:

First significant snow squalls of the season expected this afternoon through Tuesday.

Hazards:

Local accumulations of 20 to 35 cm, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Intense snowfall rates of 5 to 10 cm per hour at times, particularly tonight into Tuesday morning.

Very poor visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

This afternoon through Tuesday.

Discussion:

The first significant lake effect snow squalls of the season are forecast to begin this afternoon. These snow squalls will continue tonight before weakening late Tuesday.

Of particular concern is the potential development of a very intense band of lake effect snow tonight. If this band develops, it may produce intense snowfall rates of 5 to 10 cm per hour. The band is expected to meander somewhat, but if it locks in, some locations may receive significantly higher amounts.

Strong westerly winds followed by northwesterly winds will accompany these snow squalls resulting in significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Snow squall warning continued for:

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Current details:

First significant snow squalls of the season to develop today.

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 10 to 20 cm.

Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

From this afternoon until early Tuesday morning.

Discussion:

The first significant lake effect snow squalls of the season are forecast to begin this afternoon. These snow squalls should intensify this evening, and then slowly shift south of the region overnight or early Tuesday morning.

Strong westerly winds followed by northwesterly winds will accompany these snow squalls resulting in significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snow squall warning continued for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Current details:

First significant snow squalls of the season expected today into this evening.

Hazards:

Local accumulations of 10 to 15 cm, with higher amounts possible near Georgian Bay.

Snowfall rates of 3 to 5 cm per hour at times.

Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

From late this morning until late this evening.

Discussion:

The first significant lake effect snow squalls of the season are forecast to begin this morning. These snow squalls should shift south of the region by later this evening, but may persist into the overnight hours for areas close to Georgian Bay.

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

From later this morning until this evening.

Discussion:

The first significant lake effect flurries of the season are forecast to develop later this morning off Georgian Bay. These flurries will become heavy at times and continue through the afternoon before moving south of the area this evening.