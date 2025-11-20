Lights Of Love: A New Parry Sound Holiday Tradition To Honour Loved Ones

This holiday season, Hospice West Parry Sound and the West Parry Sound Health Centre (WPSHC) Foundation are proud to announce the first-ever Lights of Love, a heartwarming and meaningful community event dedicated to remembering and celebrating loved ones who have passed. The event will take place on Saturday November 22 at 4:30 p.m., marking the official launch of what is intended to become an annual tradition in our region.

Lights of Love offers a gentle, luminous way for families and community members to pay tribute to those they have lost. Through a photo-submission process, participants may submit a cherished image of their loved one, which will be featured in a moving slideshow under the glow of lights. Details on how to donate, submit a photo, and be part of this special tribute can be found on the event website: lightsoflove.net.

During this time of year, many people find comfort in traditions that honour their memories. Similar “lights of remembrance” events can be found across Ontario, and it is the vision of Hospice Parry Sound and the WPSHC Foundation to bring that same warm and healing experience to Parry Sound area residents.

Opening Night Celebration:

The opening night on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. promises to be deeply touching. Donald Sanderson, CEO of the hospital, will perform on the bagpipes, lending a poignant, emotional note to the ceremony. In addition, there will be heart-warming speeches, uniting community voices in a shared act of remembrance.

“This is more than a fundraiser,” said Melissa Crossman, Executive Director of Hospice Parry Sound. “It’s a communal embrace — a way for people to feel together, to light up the memory of someone dear, right here in our own hometown.”

Funds raised through Lights of Love will support initiatives and compassionate programming for Hospice Parry Sound. These services are important year-round, but especially during the holiday season, when grief can feel most raw and isolating.

Lights of Love is open to everyone — participants can donate in memory of a loved one, share a photo, and attend the event. All are invited to help us launch what will become a lasting tradition in Parry Sound.