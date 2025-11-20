Break And Enter Charges At Retirement Residence in Midland

An individual has been taken into custody following an incident at a residence for seniors on Monday afternoon.

On November 17, 2025, at approximately 5:30 p.m., staff at a facility on Pillsbury Road in the Town of Midland reported that an unauthorized person was discovered inside after having entered a service entrance. Quick-thinking employees prevented the individual from accessing the residence portion of the facility and immediately contacted police.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded promptly and learned that the suspect had left the building. The suspect was located by officers in the parking lot and was placed under arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Philip PICKARD, 45 years old, of Tay Township, has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

· Break and Enter a Place – With Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held in custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing.