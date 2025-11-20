Haliburton Resident Charged With Impaired At A Festive RIDE Check

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched the annual Festive RIDE program overnight, resulting in one impaired driving arrest.

Officers were conducting a RIDE program around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at the intersection of Loop and Elephant Roads. One driver underwent roadside testing and was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment for additional testing by an OPP drug recognition expert.

Craig Storrie, age 46 of Haliburton, has been charged with operation while impaired – drugs.

The accused’s license has been suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on December 2, 2025.