A Dramatic Reading Of A Christmas Carol With A Dickens Of A Cast

Green Haven Shelter for Women is proud to, once again, host its annual dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, and this year includes a polished twist!

On Thursday, December 18th at the Orillia Opera House, audience members can plan to be delightfully entertained and lured into the holiday spirit with an all-female cast of top notch Canadian comedic talent of stage and screen.

This treasured holiday tradition will feature a stellar cast, comprising of a first-time-ever merger of members of television and stage comedy institutions like The Baroness von Sketch Show, Women Fully Clothed, and Second City’s Mainstage. The cast includes Aurora Browne, Christy Bruce, Teresa Pavlinek, Naomi Snieckus, Janet van de Graaff, Musical Director Jim Clayton, and directed by Bruce Pirrie.

A Christmas Carol is a fitting holiday classic about a miserly and miserable old man, Ebenezer Scrooge, who after being shown the error of his ways, is transformed and becomes generous, kind and joyful. The perfect recipe for hope while finding the holiday spirit!

Green Haven Shelter for Women has been providing safety, shelter, and hope to women and children escaping violence for over 34 years.

This all-star reading of this seasonal favourite will be presented as you have always known it, but with a Dickens of a cast! All of whom are donating their time and talents for this worthy cause.

Tickets can be purchased through the Orillia Opera House website at www.orilliaoperahouse.ca .Showtime is 7:00 pm and tickets are $45 regular and $20 for students. Gather the entire family and join us for the perfect holiday season tradition of story telling, carol singing, and

sweet treats.

For more information about Green Haven Shelter for Women, visit: www.greenhavenshelter.com