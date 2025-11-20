Free Family Movie Day On Saturday, December 13 At Orillia Opera House

The Orillia Opera House invites the community to come together for a festive Family Movie Day, featuring two beloved holiday comedies: Elf at 3 p.m. and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 13.

With the support of our Presenting Sponsor, The Buck Gray Real Estate Group, and the generosity of our Community Sponsors, this special holiday event is free to the public, with non-perishable food donations being collected during the event in support of The Sharing Place.