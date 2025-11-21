Commercial Vehicle Enforcement In Midland Promotes Road Safety

On November 19, 2025, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were assisted by the OPP Central Region Traffic Unit in conducting a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safety initiative in the Town of Midland.

The enforcement initiative focused on ensuring compliance with commercial vehicle safety standards and regulations under the Highway Traffic Act. Officers laid 26 charges for infractions, including improper licensing, equipment violations, and load security issues.

The OPP remains committed in its dedication to traffic safety and will continue participating in initiatives and inspections focused on commercial motor vehicles. We depend on our professional drivers to help contribute to safe roads. More information on commercial motor vehicle requirements is available by visiting http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/trucks/commercial-vehicle-safety-requirements.shtml.