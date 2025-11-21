Explore Huntsville Lights Up Downtown With $95,000 Contribution To BIA

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Huntsville.

The festive feel at Town Hall, Kent Park, the swing bridge, and all along Main Street is thanks to the support of Explore Huntsville and the vision of the Downtown Huntsville BIA.

Explore Huntsville, the tourism marketing entity of the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association (HMATA), contributed $95,000 to the project following an impassioned presentation to the HMATA Board by Downtown Huntsville BIA Executive Director Rachel Hunt.

“We immediately saw the benefits of this project for Huntsville residents and visitors alike,” says Explore Huntsville/HMATA Executive Director Kelly Haywood. “It is a beautiful way to celebrate winter and the holiday season, and it complements the soon-to-launch Forest of Light at Sandhill Nursery, a reimagining of Explore Huntsville’s popular Eclipse Walk With Light project.”

This contribution to Huntsville’s downtown is in addition to HMATA’s previous financial support to install a refrigerated skating rink in River Mill Park, which is operated by the Chamber of Commerce and ensures residents and visitors alike can skate outdoors even when the weather is mild, as well as the previously installed light canopies above the rink, along the King Street walkway, and in Kent Park.

“It’s truly wonderful to see Downtown Huntsville transformed into a winter wonderland,” adds Haywood. “We are grateful to Rachel for bringing this project forward and to Town staff and Lakeland for helping to address issues with aging electricity infrastructure and capacity so that we could bring this vision to life.”

Downtown businesses have embraced the holiday spirit as well, with many lighting up their windows and adding festive greenery to their storefronts.

“Downtown is nothing short of magical,” says BIA Executive Director Rachel Hunt. “I encourage everyone to drive down Main Street to experience the warm and inviting atmosphere after dark, then park and stay awhile to stroll through downtown, enjoy dinner, explore our shops, and soak in the charm that lights up our community.”

This year’s lighting is just phase one of Hunt’s vision for downtown. She hopes to add to the installation annually for the next several years to create an even more magical experience that Huntsville residents can be proud to show off and that visitors will want to see.

“I’ve been receiving so many messages from community members who are in awe of how the downtown looks,” adds Hunt. “They are excited and inspired. I am so grateful to Explore Huntsville for helping bring this vision to life and for gifting our downtown an experience of light this season, and to the BIA Board and downtown businesses for their support and contributions. It’s something truly special for our community.”

The installation has been completed just in time for the annual Santa Claus Parade on Friday, November 28.