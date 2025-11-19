Road Rage Incident Leads To Impaired Driving Charges In Tiny Township

A driver faces impaired related charges following a road rage incident near Balm Beach yesterday afternoon.

On November 18, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a road rage on Tiny Beaches Road in the Township of Tiny.

Officers attended the area and located the involved driver who was displaying signs of alcohol impairment. The driver was arrested and transported to detachment however they refused to provide a breath sample.

As a result of this investigation, Rory Oliver, 26, of Tay Township, has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code:

Operation While Impaired

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on December 4, 2025. Upon being charged, the individual’s driver’s licence is suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for seven days.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving is never worth the risk. Plan ahead and arrange for a designated driver, taxi, or other safe transportation options. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound decisions.