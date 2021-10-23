Lighting Up The Falls In Bracebridge For National Disability Employment Awareness Month

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and to celebrate this occasion, the Ontario Disability Employment Network (ODEN) teamed up with employment service providers and local businesses around the province to #LightitUp on October 21st, 2021. Community Living South Muskoka, in collaboration with Bracebridge Generation and the Town of Bracebridge, are joining in on the celebration and will be lighting up the falls in downtown Bracebridge with purple and blue from October 19-24.

The theme for #NDEAM2021 is disability inclusion and the goal is to highlight the importance of ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to employment and community involvement. Community Living South Muskoka’s Employment Services Program currently supports 31 individuals living and working in Muskoka, providing them with training, one-one coaching and skill-building opportunities to help them thrive in both their jobs and their communities.

Take a moment this October to visit odenetwork.com and read more about NDEAM2021