Gwillimdale Farms Onions, Product Of Mexico Recalled Due To Salmonella

Gwillimdale Farms is recalling Gwillimdale Farms brand Onions, Product of Mexico from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Recalled product
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Additional information
Gwillimdale Farms
Onions
2 lbs (907 g)
6 28250 41454 7
Product of Mexico
Gwillimdale Farms
Onions
3 lbs (1.36 kg)
6 28250 41455 4
Product of Mexico
Gwillimdale Farms
Onions
5 lbs (2.27 kg)
6 28250 41456 1
Product of Mexico
Gwillimdale Farms is recalling Gwillimdale Farms brand Onions, Product of Mexico from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Recalled product
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.