These are the perfect camping snacks – and good for you too!

Ingredients:

3/4 Cup Unsalted Butter

1 Bag of Marshmallows (16oz)

7 Cups Cracker Jacks

4 Cups Coarsely Chopped Salted Mini Pretzels

1 Cup Cocktail Peanuts

3/4 tsp Salt

Instructions:

*Butter a 13-by-9-inch baking pan

*Melt Butter until brown and fragrant (4-6 minutes)

*Remove from heat and stir in marshmallows until melted

*Fold in Cracker Jacks, pretzels, peanuts and salt until coated

*Transfer mixture to the prepared pan and press into an even layer

*Cool completely and cut into squares