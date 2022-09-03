OPP Find Drugs And Cash At A South River Home

On Wednesday August 31, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. several OPP resources executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at an Ottawa Avenue home.

Officers searched the home and seized approximately 137 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately two grams of suspected purple fentanyl along with $3,225 Canadian currency. As a result of the investigation police arrested and charged the following two individuals.

Jerome Cole 35 years-of-age of North York Ontario was charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

Andrew Flower 25 years-of-age of South River was charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Both accused were held for a bail hearing and released from police custody and are scheduled to reappear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday September 22, 2022 in Sundridge Ontario.