Friday Afternoon Impaired Driver In Port Carling

On Friday September 2, 2022 just before 5 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a report of a vehicle that struck another vehicle and a flower pot near Lock Street in Port Carling, ON.

The vehicle could have been in danger of entering the water if it wasn’t for concerned bystanders. As a result of the incident a 70 year-old female from Oakville, ON was arrested and charged with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

Police did not release the name of the accused.

The accused’s drivers license has been suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 27, 2022 to answer to her charges.