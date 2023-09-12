Last Call For Businesses To Join The Muskoka Cranberry Route

Last chance to register for Muskoka Cranberry Route! All you need to do is create a cranberry offering! The marketing campaign will target audiences excited about culinary and travel, plus inclusion in our fall digital partnership with Destination Ontario. The Route runs from September 18th – October 15th with marketing starting up this week. Let’s celebrate cranberry season in Muskoka!

Cost to participate: Member $99 | Non-Member $175

Click the link below to register, upload images and your cran-tastic description!

Registration Form